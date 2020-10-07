No city-run trick-or-treating in Northfield this Halloween, officials say

Northfield officials on Wednesday announced their trick-or-treat celebration is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The City of Northfield will not sponsor or direct any Trick-or-Treating activities, and we are joining the city of Pleasantville who has made a similar decision,” according to a letter posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
What Halloween activities do you feel are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Monday for the fall and winter holiday season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cautioning residents to abide by state and local health and safety laws. Trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, crowded costume parties and indoor haunted houses are all higher risk activities that should be avoided, they said. What Halloween activities will you be participating in this season?
Although families may decide to engage in traditional trick-or-treating, city officials will not endorse or participate, according to the letter.
“Trick or Treat also potentially involves visitors traveling from other neighborhoods or communities, and we have already heard from concerned residents about controlling the amount on people on certain streets,” police said.
Several South Jersey communities have already announced changes to their celebrations this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Last month, Ocean City officials and the Ocean City Exchange Club announced their annual Halloween parade was canceled. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said around the same time that his city’s Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, was also canceled because of COVID-19.
Most recently, Pleasantville officials said they will not host community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year.
