HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police say there's no evidence that a black panther was roaming the township despite reports on social media Thursday night.
Police say they were made aware that social media posts stated a black panther was wandering in the Weymouth section of the township.
Authorities responded to a call there Thursday afternoon about a black coyote or large feline in the woods. After searching the area, a resident's large black dog was located, police said.
"We have continued to investigate these reports that appear to have stemmed from one original call/post and, at this time, all reports/calls/posts about a black panther have been unsubstantiated," police said.
