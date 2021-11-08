No answer in close Crest race until Wednesday

WILDWOOD CREST — While New Jersey watches the governor’s race — called for incumbent Phil Murphy days ago while GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli has so far declined to concede — voters in Wildwood Crest will have to wait until Wednesday for final word on who will be on the Board of Commissioners next year.
Veteran board member Joyce Gould is just three votes behind Joseph Schiff, the current president of the Board of Education who has sought a seat on the governing body.
“It’s really up to the provisional ballots,” said Cape May County Clerk Rita M. Rothberg on Monday. Gould had expected an answer by Monday, but Rothberg said her staff cannot count the provisional ballots until all potential mail-in ballots are in, to make certain no votes are counted twice.
Ballots post-marked by the Nov. 2 Election Day can still be counted, she said.
Unofficial results show Schiff with 546 votes, compared to 543 for Gould in the crowded race for three seats on the governing body. Incumbent Mayor Don Cabrera has the most votes, with 922, with newcomer Joseph Franco, with 746, according to the unofficial results.
