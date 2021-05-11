NJSEA to hold reunion in Wildwood

The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority will hold its 105th annual in Wildwood on June 5.
The day will begin at noon with a parade. More than 2,500 people will participate in the parade, including the 63rd Army Band and 13 other marching bands.
According to a release from NJSEA Parades Chair Mike Dadetto, this year's theme is "NJ Elks Rockin' Magic Moments," and will focus on providing for disabled children and veterans.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
