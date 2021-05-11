 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJSEA to hold reunion in Wildwood
0 comments

NJSEA to hold reunion in Wildwood

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority will hold its 105th annual in Wildwood on June 5.

The day will begin at noon with a parade. More than 2,500 people will participate in the parade, including the 63rd Army Band and 13 other marching bands.

According to a release from NJSEA Parades Chair Mike Dadetto, this year's theme is "NJ Elks Rockin' Magic Moments," and will focus on providing for disabled children and veterans.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio state senator caught driving during Zoom meeting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News