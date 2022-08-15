NJ's cannabis sales have been brisk and officials say market will continue to grow

TRENTON — With a handful of legal cannabis retail operations open for the recreational market around New Jersey, the newly-legal market saw a brisk demand, and regulators are expecting sales to continue to expand.

With the first legal sales taking place April 26, by the end of June, almost $79.7 million worth of cannabis had been sold at licensed dispensaries throughout New Jersey, bringing in $4.6 million in tax revenue. That includes $219,482 in social equity excise fees, according to information recently released by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

As additional licenses receive approval and more retail locations open, officials expect those numbers to grow. They also expect the prices for consumers to drop as competition increases.

“The market is improving. It is performing as we expect with the current number of dispensaries, the spread of locations, and the high prices,” said Jeff Brown, the executive director of the commission. “As more cannabis businesses come online, consumers won’t have to travel as far to make purchases, and prices will fall with increased competition. The market will do even better.”

Dianna Houenou, the chair of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, also sees promise in the numbers. “New Jerseyans are looking forward to supporting new businesses — which will increase sales figures and generate more revenue to be reinvested in our communities,” she said. “We are working to make that happen. We are issuing awards to start new businesses on their path to operation and look forward to the industry growth we see coming in the near future.”

In the first weeks of retail sales to adults without medical marijuana cards, customers waited in long lines, usually for more than an hour, to purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries. There are still lines, but people familiar with the market say they have eased.

“I don’t hear too many people complaining after they get to the front of the line,” joked Edmund DeVeaux, the president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association when contacted on Monday. He said the wait is not as long in most locations as in the first weeks of legal sales.

Regulators expect lower prices and more convenience for cannabis customers in the future. On Monday, DeVeaux said he has been happy with the pace of the work of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which has been focused on conditional licenses and the cultivation and manufacturing side of the industry.

In the coming months, DeVeaux said, more annual licenses and more retail dispensary licenses are expected to see approval.

A bigger limit to the expansion of the market may be local restrictions, he said. New Jersey has allowed municipalities to opt out of allowing cultivation or sales within their communities, and far more have said no than have said yes.

That may be a good thing, DeVeaux said, slowing the expansion of the market and allowing it to grow at a sustainable pace.

Other states have seen more of a gold-rush, with a boom in new businesses soon after legalization. DeVeaux cited Oklahoma, which is set to hold a referendum this fall on allowing recreational sales. But when Oklahoma voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, it kicked off a race to open shops, with more than 2,000 licensed dispensaries opening in a state with just under 4 million people. New Jersey has 8.8 million people.

That explosion led to an immediate contraction, DeVeaux said.

“We heard that people were just walking away from their businesses,” he said. While he envisions a time when buying a package of pre-rolled joints is as convenient in New Jersey as grabbing a six-pack of beer, he sees the slower pace of expansion as better for the long-term prospects of the industry.

Lines at the existing retail operations remain “robust,” DeVeaux said.

According to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the expansion of the recreational market has not quashed the medical marijuana industry.

After a small decline to $55,838,072 in the first quarter of 2022, total sales for medicinal cannabis have ticked up to $59,262,014, which is more in line with sales figures for the last quarter of 2021, according to the commission.

“The demand for medicinal cannabis continues to be strong and we are committed to ensuring access for patients,” Brown said, stating that patients are the commission’s priority.

New Jersey legalized medical marijuana in 2010, but the first sales did not take place for years. Voters strongly supported legalization for recreational use in 2020, with the first sales taking place in April.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in the state. Tax revenue certifications come from the New Jersey’s Department of the Treasury Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services.