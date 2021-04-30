NJMVC to schedule appointments for driver permits regardless of immigration status starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will expand availability of standard driver licenses and nondriver ID cards to all New Jerseyans regardless of immigration status, implementing a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019.

“Increased access to a driver license will do much to improve the lives of many New Jersey residents and enhance public safety,” MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “Our roads are safer when drivers are trained, tested, licensed and insured.”

Those seeking new licenses will have to complete the state’s Graduated Driver License program and will receive a standard New Jersey driver license or ID when the requirements are met, according to a news release from the NJMVC.

“There will be no ‘special process’ or ‘special license’ for those seeking to be licensed without regard to immigration status,” said Fulton. “Beginning May 1, the process for getting a standard NJ driver license will stay the same for all applicants – what will change are the documents you will be required to bring to an appointment to obtain an initial permit at an MVC Licensing Center.”

Document requirements are on the MVC website in English and Spanish.