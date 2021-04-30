NJMVC to schedule appointments for driver permits regardless of immigration status starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will expand availability of standard driver licenses and nondriver ID cards to all New Jerseyans regardless of immigration status, implementing a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019.
“Increased access to a driver license will do much to improve the lives of many New Jersey residents and enhance public safety,” MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “Our roads are safer when drivers are trained, tested, licensed and insured.”
Those seeking new licenses will have to complete the state’s Graduated Driver License program and will receive a standard New Jersey driver license or ID when the requirements are met, according to a news release from the NJMVC.
“There will be no ‘special process’ or ‘special license’ for those seeking to be licensed without regard to immigration status,” said Fulton. “Beginning May 1, the process for getting a standard NJ driver license will stay the same for all applicants – what will change are the documents you will be required to bring to an appointment to obtain an initial permit at an MVC Licensing Center.”
Document requirements are on the MVC website in English and Spanish.
With the new law, an increased demand for new permits and driver knowledge tests is anticipated.
“An additional 400-450,000 New Jerseyans may be eligible for a license starting May 1,”Fulton said. “This will increase demand for new permit appointments and, later, knowledge tests. For the next few months, New Jersey customers getting their first driver permit or non-driver ID and not part of a high school or driving school program will experience long waits for appointments.”
To increase in-person capacity and speed transactions, the MVC has launched several new initiatives:
• Expanding the availability of driver license renewals online to include probationary licenses and licenses expired less than 3 years.
• Enabling all forms to be filled out online and pre-printed before an MVC visit.
• Issuing licenses and IDs via central issuance, which reduces the time customers spend at Licensing Centers. Instead of waiting, an interim license is issued and the permanent license is printed and mailed from a central, secure facility.
• Adding camera stations at road test operations, so those who pass their road test can complete their license without a new visit to a Licensing Center.
More than 75% of all MVC transactions are handled online. And more than 85% of license renewals and registration renewals are handled online.
For more information, head to NJMVC.gov.
