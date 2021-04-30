 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJMVC to schedule appointments for driver permits regardless of immigration status starting Saturday
0 comments

NJMVC to schedule appointments for driver permits regardless of immigration status starting Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will expand availability of standard driver licenses and nondriver ID cards to all New Jerseyans regardless of immigration status, implementing a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019.

“Increased access to a driver license will do much to improve the lives of many New Jersey residents and enhance public safety,” MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “Our roads are safer when drivers are trained, tested, licensed and insured.”

Those seeking new licenses will have to complete the state’s Graduated Driver License program and will receive a standard New Jersey driver license or ID when the requirements are met, according to a news release from the NJMVC.

“There will be no ‘special process’ or ‘special license’ for those seeking to be licensed without regard to immigration status,” said Fulton. “Beginning May 1, the process for getting a standard NJ driver license will stay the same for all applicants – what will change are the documents you will be required to bring to an appointment to obtain an initial permit at an MVC Licensing Center.”

Document requirements are on the MVC website in English and Spanish. 

With the new law, an increased demand for new permits and driver knowledge tests is anticipated.

“An additional 400-450,000 New Jerseyans may be eligible for a license starting May 1,”Fulton said. “This will increase demand for new permit appointments and, later, knowledge tests. For the next few months, New Jersey customers getting their first driver permit or non-driver ID and not part of a high school or driving school program will experience long waits for appointments.”

To increase in-person capacity and speed transactions, the MVC has launched several new initiatives:

• Expanding the availability of driver license renewals online to include probationary licenses and licenses expired less than 3 years.

• Enabling all forms to be filled out online and pre-printed before an MVC visit.

• Issuing licenses and IDs via central issuance, which reduces the time customers spend at Licensing Centers. Instead of waiting, an interim license is issued and the permanent license is printed and mailed from a central, secure facility.

• Adding camera stations at road test operations, so those who pass their road test can complete their license without a new visit to a Licensing Center.

More than 75% of all MVC transactions are handled online. And more than 85% of license renewals and registration renewals are handled online.

For more information, head to NJMVC.gov.

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 through surfaces is low. Chief of the Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch Vincent Hill said while the risk is small, it is elevated on hard, indoor surfaces. Putting on a show … may be used to give people a [false] sense of security that they are being protected from the virus, CDC’s Vincent Hill, via phone briefing. Hill advised that cleaning should be focused on high-contact areas such as doorknobs and light switches. The CDC also added that while cleaning surfaces is a good practice, it is not the most important way to reduce risks

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News