NJDOT to conduct evacuation exercise Thursday

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced Wednesday it will conduct its annual emergency evacuation exercise Thursday.

No roads will be closed during the drill, according to a news release.

The NJDOT is partnering with New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to conduct the exercise.

“This annual drill is to practice a worst case scenario in which New Jersey shore communities would need to be evacuated in a short period of time due to a hurricane or other natural disaster,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in the news release. “This gives crews from NJDOT, the NJ Turnpike Authority and SJTA, along with the State Police, an opportunity to test our plans and make sure our emergency personnel are able to quickly and efficiently get people out of harm’s way.”

On Thursday, expect to see an increased presence by State Police, NJDOT, NJTA and SJTA crews along these highways and major roads:

Atlantic City Expressway (entire length from Atlantic City to Washington Township)

• Garden State Parkway (mile post 0 in Lower Township to mile post 38 in Egg Harbor)