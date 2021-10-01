 Skip to main content
NJDOT to close lanes of Atlantic City-Brigantine bridge for work
NJDOT to close lanes of Atlantic City-Brigantine bridge for work

The Route 87 bridge connecting Atlantic City and Brigantine will have one lane closed in each direction next week for deck and joint repairs, state transportation officials said Friday.

The lane closings will take effect at 7 a.m. Monday and continue until 5 p.m. Thursday, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Variable message signs will provide advance notice to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work, the DOT said.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists can check 511nj.org for real-time travel information.

