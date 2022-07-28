NJDOT signals start date for Brigantine dredging project

BRIGANTINE — A dredging project to deepen the entrance to St. George’s Thorofare is scheduled to commence on or about Aug. 8, city officials said Wednesday.

Mayor Vince Sera last week said the state Department of Transportation changed its course on the project, moving it ahead to this year after it previously said the city would have to wait until 2023 for dredging teams to return.

NJDOT cited its resources being allocated for other dredging work throughout the state.

City officials spoke with NJDOT representatives Wednesday, Sera said. During the meeting, plans for the four-to-six-week project were drawn out.

An NJDOT spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

The dredging company will move its equipment into place over the next few weeks. A team also will be on hand surveying the beach, Sera said.

Dredging work is expected to run 24/7 during the project’s timeline. Therefore, beachgoers are being warned to keep away from the equipment, as a dredge is powerful enough to suck someone into it from about 1,000 feet away, Sera said.

City officials originally believed boats would need to stay away from the canal for the rest of summer, but NJDOT officials told the city boaters can still venture in and out. The dredge operator will be standing by on radio to alert the crew of passing boats, Sera said.

Boaters are being asked to radio in 20 to 30 minutes before passing through the dredging zone.