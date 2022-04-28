NJDOT awards millions to South Jersey infrastructure projects

Trucking in several South Jersey towns and counties is getting a boost from the state.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is awarding $30.1 million in grants from the Local Freight Impact Fund, according to a department news release issued Wednesday.

The grants are meant to help local governments make truck traffic safer, renovate aged structures and support new transportation opportunities.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the funds would improve efficiency within the state and reinforce New Jersey’s role in interstate economic activity.

“Funding the preservation and expansion of our freight transportation infrastructure is key to supporting the success of New Jersey’s role in our national supply chain,” Murphy said in the news release.

NJDOT awarded 25 grants out of the 59 grant applications it received. With the $30.1 million in state aid and $75.2 million in local government contributions, over $105 million will be spent on these projects

Of the 25 grants, one each went to local governments in Atlantic and Cape May counties and five went to local governments in Cumberland County.

Hamilton Township is receiving a $300,000 grant to fund its Atlantic Avenue project. The state will be covering just under 95% of the project’s total cost, which is estimated at about $317,000.

Middle Township is also receiving $300,000 for its Magnolia Drive Roadway Preservation project, which has an estimated cost of about $326,000.

The grants NJDOT awarded for projects in Cumberland County were considerably larger.

Vineland is set to receive a $3.5 million grant for its resurfacing of Landis Avenue and related signal upgrades. That grant will cover over 95% of the project’s approximate $3.7 million cost.

Commercial Township has been awarded two grants, each worth $900,000. The one grant will be used for the overlay of Main Street and the other for the reconstruction of High Street and Yock Wock Road, which have estimated costs of about $1.1 million and $932,000, respectively.

Cumberland County itself was also awarded two grants. It received a $1 million grant for the resurfacing of the Mauricetown Bypass, which will cost about $1.4 million; and an $800,000 grant for its fiscal year 2022 LFIF Road Program II, a $900,000 project that involves work on Friesburg Road.

The criteria with which NJDOT evaluated applications included existing conditions, traffic volume, percentage of large truck traffic, connectivity to freight nodes and crash frequency.

NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in the news release that the grants would help strengthen a variety transportation networks across the state.

“Local Freight Impact Fund grants are an important investment in New Jersey’s truck routes, helping provide the infrastructure necessary for a strong state and regional economy for years to come," Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

