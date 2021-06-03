NJDEP celebrates 60th anniversary of conservation initiative at Holly Farm

MILLVILLE — Daniel Fenton Jr. vividly remembers battling the frost and the birds when he used to work at Holly Farm with his father.

On Thursday, the 67-year-old returned to the farm as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection designated it a permanent recreation and open space. The acquisition from Atlantic City Electric in 2020 was carried out by the Green Acres program, a state conservation initiative that also celebrated its 60th anniversary on the day of the event.

With the 1,400-acre tract, the DEP plans to maintain a number of different habitats to help local endangered species. There also will be public tours of the land in the future.

"I think overall, it's a good fate for the property to end up being enjoyed by everybody and having the state preserve it," Fenton said, "rather than have a lot of asphalt here."

Several state and county officials spoke at the event, gathering everyone under a tent in front of the Brian A. Parent Center. The central theme among them all was the emphasis that Holly Farm will be a crucial piece in New Jersey's conservation efforts.