NJDEP celebrates 60th anniversary of conservation initiative at Holly Farm

MILLVILLE — Daniel Fenton Jr. vividly remembers battling the frost and the birds when he used to work at Holly Farm with his father.
On Thursday, the 67-year-old returned to the farm as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection designated it a permanent recreation and open space. The acquisition from Atlantic City Electric in 2020 was carried out by the Green Acres program, a state conservation initiative that also celebrated its 60th anniversary on the day of the event.
With the 1,400-acre tract, the DEP plans to maintain a number of different habitats to help local endangered species. There also will be public tours of the land in the future.
"I think overall, it's a good fate for the property to end up being enjoyed by everybody and having the state preserve it," Fenton said, "rather than have a lot of asphalt here."
Several state and county officials spoke at the event, gathering everyone under a tent in front of the Brian A. Parent Center. The central theme among them all was the emphasis that Holly Farm will be a crucial piece in New Jersey's conservation efforts.
"This property we're sitting on right here, right now, is a really significant example of what Green Acres is capable of," said David Golden, director of the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. "This 1,400-acre acquisition, a single acquisition, is a really important addition to the open space complex in this part of New Jersey.
"By adding this property to other open space in the area, like Peaslee Wildlife Management Area, Belleplain State Park, Nature Conservancy's Manumuskin Preserve, the Division of Fish and Wildlife's Buckshutem Wildlife Management Area, effectively what just happened is a complex, a contiguous piece of open space over 50,000 acres in size has been created with this acquisition."
Originally, the farm was on property owned by Clarence Wolf's New Jersey Silica Sand Company. Wolf started a holly orchard in 1939, and Daniel Fenton Sr. was brought in to manage it. When the property was sold to Warner Concrete, Fenton Sr. and local business owners started American Holly Products in the 1970s to preserve the orchard. The property was then sold to Atlantic City Electric after heavy snowfall in 1983 effectively destroyed the trees and business.
Atlantic City Electric built the Parent Center and had planned to build a power plant, but it never came to fruition. In 2019, the utility reached an agreement with the DEP, and the deal was finalized in January 2020.
"Although our primary business purpose is providing safe, reliable, sustainable electricity and natural gas to our customers, we think our mission and our purpose is broader than that," said David Velazquez, CEO of Pepco Holdings, the parent company of Atlantic City Electric. "It includes things like this. It includes our commitment to environmental sustainability. It includes our commitment to making open spaces in our communities as well."
While the deal was lauded by local conservation groups, others have criticized it for restricting another large piece of land in Cumberland County that could otherwise be used to open new businesses and bring in tax revenue.
Still, the DEP considers it essential to protecting endangered species and has big plans for the area. It will use the Parent Center as a regional field center. Other sections of the land will include a habitat for pollinators and an area for controlled fires to show people how they can benefit ecosystems.
"Many conservation groups shared a vision that this property should belong to the citizens of New Jersey to protect the forest complex, the aquifer and many rare species that exist here," said Jane Galetto of Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River and Its Tributaries. "And many organizations affirmed that these attributes needed to be protected in perpetuity."
Over the past six decades, Green Acres has worked to keep more than 700,000 acres of New Jersey land protected, or nearly 15% of the state. Program Director Martha Sapp, who has been with Green Acres for 34 years after initially accepting a one-year position, assured visitors the milestone would not be the last.
"We are not done yet," she said.
