NJ Turnpike Authority to spend $914 million on all-electronic tolls

Cash tolls will end in the next few years on both the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway, replaced by E-ZPass and "bill by plate" for those without it.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority on Tuesday approved a $914 million contract with TransCore, a Tennessee firm with offices in Union, to install all-electronic tolling on the Garden State Parkway, and at least a partial electronic system on the New Jersey Turnpike, as well as operate the systems for eight years.

On Thursday, the South Jersey Transportation Authority awarded a $159.3 million, 15-year contract with TransCore to create an all-electronic system on the Atlantic City Expressway and operate and maintain it.

The latest approved system for the Parkway and Turnpike will be built over the next three years or so and the contract will run through October 2034, the NJTA said.

The SJTA took the lead in issuing requests for proposals for a statewide system, and an evaluation committee made up of representatives of both authorities chose TransCore.

Three companies responded to the request for proposals. They were Conduent Transportation, Jersey Tolling Partners (a joint venture between Parsons Transportation Group Inc., and Neology, Inc.), and TransCore, according to the NJTA.

Both the SJTA and NJTA planned for transition to all or widespread electronic tolls in capital plans and will fund the cost through toll increases enacted in 2021.

SJTA budgeted $40 million for it, which will cover the capital costs, a spokesperson said, but it was unclear how the agency will cover the operating costs of about $117 million for 13 years.

The NJTA budgeted about $900 million from its toll increases.

The SJTA’s capital plan says the project includes the construction of toll equipment gantries along the entire length of the expressway, and that customers without an E-ZPass will receive a “bill by plate” invoice instead of paying a cash toll.

The project also includes the complete removal of both mainline barrier toll plazas and all existing ramp toll plazas, and installation of “dynamic message boards, traffic cameras and other technology for an improved customer experience,” according to the SJTA.