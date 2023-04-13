HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Two state troopers were hospitalized on Thursday after their patrol vehicle was struck by an SUV on the Black Horse Pike.
The crash happened on the Black Horse Pike near Cherry Lane, in the area of milepost 40.4, around 11 a.m., State Police Lt. Lawrence Peele said.
The SUV driver was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. The troopers were taken to an unidentified hospital by ambulance, Peele said.
A news helicopter over the scene showed the SUV overturned in the roadway and both a State Police car and another vehicle damaged on the highway's shoulder. Dozens of state troopers were processing the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
