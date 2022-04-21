NJ Transit riders in South Jersey vary in their views on dropping of mask mandate

At the Absecon NJ Transit train stop Wednesday morning, Jenn Keeney, of Galloway Township, said she and her two children, Kevin, 6, and Chloe, 9, would still wear masks on the westbound train to Hammonton, despite the mask mandate being lifted.

“The numbers have been up, so we’re going to wear the mask, even though we’re all protected,” said Keeney, a fifth-grade teacher in the Absecon School District.

A day earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy ended the mask mandate on all NJ Transit rides and at South Jersey Transportation Authority properties such as Atlantic City International Airport.

The federal Transportation Security Administration, which oversees security at airports, including Atlantic City, also said it wouldn’t enforce the mask mandate, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends the use of masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The dominoes fell after a ruling by a federal judge put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. Late Wednesday, the CDC asked the Department of Justice to appeal the ruling.

COVID cases in New Jersey are nowhere near as high as they were in January, when the virus’ omicron variant was driving new cases as high as 30,000 a day, but the rate of transmission is currently 1.21, meaning each infected person likely will spread COVID to at least one other person.

NJ Transit and South Jersey Transportation Authority drop mask mandate Masks will no longer be required on NJ Transit and at facilities operated by the South Jerse…

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 56% of those surveyed favored requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who said they are neither in favor nor opposed.

The sentiments of riders in South Jersey are divided.

“They can’t mandate me to do something that isn’t conducive to how I wanna live,” said Shawn Smith, 38, of Atlantic City.

Smith was waiting for a bus at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning and said he rides daily. He said he wears his mask when he gets on and off the bus, but takes it off when he sits down.

“Most people don’t wear their mask on the bus. Some people do, but no one wants to get kicked off,” Smith said.

Smith said he thought the mask mandate was “stupid” anyway, adding that “people can take responsibilities for what happens to them themselves, the government doesn’t have to do that for them.”

Steel Pier kicks off season fashionably ATLANTIC CITY — It is the start of a new year for the Steel Pier, and the park kicked things…

Katiuska Rivera, 20, said she didn’t know the mask mandate on public transportation had ended.

She rides the NJ Transit train from Absecon to get to Rutgers University’s Camden campus almost daily.

“Half the people on the train never have their masks on anyways,” said Rivera, of Absecon.

Rivera said she’s accustomed to wearing a mask in school since her school requires it, but noted most places nowadays don’t require masks.

“It would make things easier,” Rivera said of the mandate being dropped. She said getting people to follow the mask mandate on public transportation seemed to cause more issues for commuters and public transit workers.

Rivera said the problems she has seen are many, from transit users not wearing masks correctly, or not at all, to arguing with transit workers. Riders being asked to leave the train, or worse, getting violent with transit workers, or people not being able to board transit because they don’t have a mask on are all potential problems Rivera noted when enforcing mask mandates on transit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.