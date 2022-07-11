NJ Transit offering discounts to NAACP Convention riders

ATLANTIC CITY — NJ Transit is making train and bus tickets half-priced for anyone using public transportation to attend the NAACP Convention from July 14-20 in the resort.

Using NJ Transit's mobile app, attendees can use a one-time promotional code for 50% off two one-way rail or bus tickets to Atlantic City when the convention is in town, NJ Transit said in a Monday news release.

From Monday through July 20, customers can use the promo code “NAACP22” to purchase up to two one-way tickets to and from Atlantic City on buses or the Atlantic City Rail Line. Tickets may be used July 13-21, NJ Transit said.

The offer is available only on NJ TRANSIT’s mobile app during the applicable dates.

Convention attendees are also eligible for NJ Transit's summer rail discount! Customers can use promo code “SHOREBET” in the mobile to receive 50% off on train tickets between Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

With this discount, customers can travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City round-trip on weekdays for $10. Promo codes are only valid on the ACRL for weekday same-day activation, and each code allows customers to purchase and activate up to two round-trip tickets at a time.

The code is limited to one use per customer per week, NJ Transit said.