NJ Transit launces app to manage Access Link service

NEWARK — NJ TRANSIT launched a mobile app for Access Link customers for making, canceling and monitoring reservations.

NJ TRANSIT’s Access Link paratransit program was established to provide public transportation to people with disabilities who are unable to use the local bus service, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The Access Link app was developed in response to customer feedback that a mobile app would improve ease of use and simplify the process of making and canceling reservations.

Customers previously had to call in and speak to an operator or log into an online account.

The new app allows customers to modify a reservation and check the status of scheduled arrivals with the mobile app.

Access Link users will also be able to update customer information and monitor the status of their EZ-Wallet payment accounts.

The Access Link app is available for free download on iOS or Android devices via the App Store or Google Play.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.