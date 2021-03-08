 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ Transit launces app to manage Access Link service
0 comments

NJ Transit launces app to manage Access Link service

{{featured_button_text}}
nj transit

NJ Transit logo

NEWARK — NJ TRANSIT launched a mobile app for Access Link customers for making, canceling and monitoring reservations.

NJ TRANSIT’s Access Link paratransit program was established to provide public transportation to people with disabilities who are unable to use the local bus service, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The Access Link app was developed in response to customer feedback that a mobile app would improve ease of use and simplify the process of making and canceling reservations.

Customers previously had to call in and speak to an operator or log into an online account.

The new app allows customers to modify a reservation and check the status of scheduled arrivals with the mobile app.

Access Link users will also be able to update customer information and monitor the status of their EZ-Wallet payment accounts.

The Access Link app is available for free download on iOS or Android devices via the App Store or Google Play.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits VA center to see vaccination effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News