NJ Transit bus passengers injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
NJ Transit bus passengers injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash

REINVENTING BUS

A New Jersey Transit bus heading from Egg Harbor Township into Atlantic City (May 14, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL Multimedia Reporter

HAMMONTON — Several people were injured earlier Tuesday when a New Jersey Transit bus veered off the Atlantic City Expressway and crashed into a series of tress.

The accident happened minutes before 4 a.m. at westbound milepost 24.8 in Hamilton Township, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

A preliminary investigation says that the injures appear to be non-life-threatening, Curry said.

An investigation into the crash is continuing into the late morning hours, Curry said.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

