NEWARK — NJ Transit is launching a pilot program for the Atlantic City Line allowing riders to purchase train tickets through its website, the corporation announced on Wednesday.

"This new pilot program will give customers another way to purchase tickets and utilize our services while expanding our customer base to include those who may not have access to the mobile app and may be more comfortable purchasing tickets through the website," Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, state Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit Board chairperson, said in a statement.

The corporation is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system, managing more than 952 925,000 weekday trips on 253 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and its Access Link service.

Beginning Wednesday, tickets for the rail line can be bought at njtransit.com, expanding on purchasing means already available through the mobile application, NJ Transit said in a news release.

Riders only need a valid email address and either credit or debit card to buy tickets online.

The rail line runs between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and the Atlantic City Rail Terminal.

NJ Transit said the move will benefit visitors outside of the region who use the train to attend events in either of the rail line's endpoints. It also intends to evaluate the program to consider expansion operations.

“By leveraging technology, we are working to give customers as many options as possible to purchase tickets and passes, and we encourage customers to share their feedback with us as we evaluate its effectiveness and potential expansion to other rail lines," NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said in a statement.