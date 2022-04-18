NJ to train more troopers with federal COVID funding

EWING TOWNSHIP — New Jersey will graduate an extra class of State Police Troopers in fiscal year 2023, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference Monday, to better keep up with the state's needs as the pandemic fades but crime increases.

"Given the pandemic stress ... we've seen car thefts, acts of violence," Murphy said. "We can't be standing still here."

There are now 3,020 troopers in the ranks, Murphy said, and the number should exceed 3,100 when the two classes join.

Murphy estimated the state will use $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding to pay for training the extra class.

"Usually the State Police classes are what we call 'attrition classes,'" State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan said Monday. "We retire 100, we graduate 100."

For the first time in many years, the State Police will now have a growth class, Callahan said.

The 164th trooper class will begin training in September, and the 165th will begin training Feb. 23, Murphy said.

Their most visible job is patrolling state roadways, but that's only a small part of the State Police duties, Murphy said.

State Police also are the only law enforcement providers for 89 municipalities, they also provide forensic lab services to the state, and help prepare for and manage responses to storms, natural disasters and public health emergencies, he said.

