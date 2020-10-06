 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ Sierra Club rescinds Van Drew endorsement, favors Kennedy
0 comments

NJ Sierra Club rescinds Van Drew endorsement, favors Kennedy

{{featured_button_text}}
Van Drew and Kennedy

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, left, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy are 5% or 6 % apart in the lastest Monmouth University poll, with Kennedy in the lead.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Sierra Club of New Jersey has retracted its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in favor of Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine.

“Jeff Van Drew abandoned South Jersey’s conservation values and legacy of wilderness protection ... by tying himself to the most toxic president for our environment in the nation’s history," NJ Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel said in a news release Tuesday. "We no longer trust anything he says."

Later Tuesday, Tittel said the retraction of the endorsement is happening now because it was the first time the club has reversed an endorsement, and it took a long time to make the case through the national Sierra Club.

Tittel said club members are disappointed in Van Drew's votes against federal funding for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the United Nations Convention on Climate Change in amendments to a 2020 budget bill. And he said club members fear Van Drew is softening his opposition to offshore drilling, because he supported a Trump executive order making it easier to explore for oil and minerals on federal lands.

Van Drew said he remains adamantly opposed to offshore drilling.

"I never have been, never will be in favor of drilling offshore on our coast," Van Drew said. 

He said he supports international efforts to combat climate change, if China, India and Russia also agree to compacts.

"All countries should have skin in the game," Van Drew said. 

"We pledge to do all we can to help ensure Amy Kennedy is elected," said Dick Colby, political chair of the South Jersey Group of the New Jersey Sierra Club. "Sierra Club volunteers across South Jersey will contact voters on Kennedy’s behalf and speak to the public about her history of environmental stewardship.”

Kennedy thanked the club and said the nation "cannot allow passive leadership when the climate change poses an existential threat to our district — from the Jersey Shore to the South Jersey farms that make up the majority of agricultural land in our state."

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News