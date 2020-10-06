NJ Sierra Club rescinds Van Drew endorsement, favors Kennedy

Sierra Club of New Jersey has retracted its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in favor of Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine.

“Jeff Van Drew abandoned South Jersey’s conservation values and legacy of wilderness protection ... by tying himself to the most toxic president for our environment in the nation’s history," NJ Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel said in a news release Tuesday. "We no longer trust anything he says."

Later Tuesday, Tittel said the retraction of the endorsement is happening now because it was the first time the club has reversed an endorsement, and it took a long time to make the case through the national Sierra Club.

Tittel said club members are disappointed in Van Drew's votes against federal funding for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the United Nations Convention on Climate Change in amendments to a 2020 budget bill. And he said club members fear Van Drew is softening his opposition to offshore drilling, because he supported a Trump executive order making it easier to explore for oil and minerals on federal lands.

Van Drew said he remains adamantly opposed to offshore drilling.

"I never have been, never will be in favor of drilling offshore on our coast," Van Drew said.