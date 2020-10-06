NJ Sierra Club rescinds Van Drew endorsement, favors Kennedy

Sierra Club of New Jersey has retracted its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in favor of Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine.
“Jeff Van Drew abandoned South Jersey’s conservation values and legacy of wilderness protection ... by tying himself to the most toxic president for our environment in the nation’s history," NJ Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel said in a news release Tuesday. "We no longer trust anything he says."
Later Tuesday, Tittel said the retraction of the endorsement is happening now because it was the first time the club has reversed an endorsement, and it took a long time to make the case through the national Sierra Club.
Tittel said club members are disappointed in Van Drew's votes against federal funding for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the United Nations Convention on Climate Change in amendments to a 2020 budget bill. And he said club members fear Van Drew is softening his opposition to offshore drilling, because he supported a Trump executive order making it easier to explore for oil and minerals on federal lands.
If you haven't spent much time researching a political issue, your stance on it is likely an…
Van Drew said he remains adamantly opposed to offshore drilling.
"I never have been, never will be in favor of drilling offshore on our coast," Van Drew said.
He said he supports international efforts to combat climate change, if China, India and Russia also agree to compacts.
"All countries should have skin in the game," Van Drew said.
"We pledge to do all we can to help ensure Amy Kennedy is elected," said Dick Colby, political chair of the South Jersey Group of the New Jersey Sierra Club. "Sierra Club volunteers across South Jersey will contact voters on Kennedy’s behalf and speak to the public about her history of environmental stewardship.”
Kennedy thanked the club and said the nation "cannot allow passive leadership when the climate change poses an existential threat to our district — from the Jersey Shore to the South Jersey farms that make up the majority of agricultural land in our state."
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic County Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Scheffler
|Democrat
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|Republican
Atlantic County Surrogate (Vote for 1)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James Curcio
|Republican
|Stephen Dicht
|Democrat
Atlantic County Freeholders (Vote for 2)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|Democrat
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democrat
|John Risley Jr
|Republican
|James Toto
|Republican
Atlantic County Freeholder District 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democrat
ABSECON
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly A. Horton
|Democrat
|Gregory Seher
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth (Betty) Howell
|Democrat
|Nicholas LaRotonda
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donald W. Burroughs
|Democart
|Chris C. Seher
|Republican
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic City Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Forkin
|Republican
|Marty Small
|Democrat
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|LaToya Dunston
BRIGANTINE
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen Bew
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Paul Lettieri
Council Ward 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dennis Haney
|Republican
Council Ward 4 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Richard DeLucry
|Democrat
BUENA
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Aldo S. Palmieri
|Republican
|Jorge Alvarez
|Republican
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|David Turner
|Democrat
|William Ruggieri
|Republican
Township Committee - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ronnise White
|Democrat
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
CORBIN CITY
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Schulte
|Republican
Council (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|William Collins
|Republican
EGG HARBOR CITY
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democrat
|Joseph A. Ricci, Jr.
|Republican
Common Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donna Heist
|Democrat
|Mason Wright, Jr.
|Democrat
|Karl Timbers
|Democrat
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|Clifford Mays, Jr.
|Republican
|Joseph G. Ellis
|Republican
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee(Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa March
|Democrat
|Frank Rivera III
|Democrat
|Paul W. Hodson
|Republican
|Laura Pfrommer
|Republican
ESTELL MANOR
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Julia A. Sparks
|Republican
FOLSOM
Council - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman
|Republican
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James C. Whittaker Jr
|Republican
|Jacob Blazer
|Republican
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith Link
|Democrat
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|Bruce A. Strigh
|Independent
HAMMONTON
Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Otto Hernandez
|Republican
|William "Bill" Cappuccio
|Republican
|Joshua "Josh" Trepiccione
|Republican
|Sam Rodio
|Hammonton First
|Steve Furgione
|Hammonton First
|Bill Olivo.
|Hammonton First
LINWOOD
Council at-large - 1 year unexpired term (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Ford
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ralph Paolone
|Republican
LONGPORT
Board of Commissioners
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Fran Caulfield
|Robert English
|James Ulmer
|Scott C. Cianci
|Veronica Iezzi
|Daniel J. Lawler
|James P. Leeds Sr.
|Nicholas M. Russo
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Chris Silva
|Republican
NORTHFIELD
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Lehne-Gilmore
|Democrat
|David Notaro
|Republican
|Alicia Garry
|Independent
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Rich DiCriscio
|Democrat
|Thomas Polistina
|Republican
PLEASANTVILLE
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judy M. Ward
|Democrat
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Independent
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carla Thomas
|Democrat
|Sharnell Morgan
|Independent
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricky Cistrunk
|Democrat
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joanne Famularo
|Democrat
PORT REPUBLIC
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Roger Giberson
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Kurtz
|Independent
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jacob Nass
|Independent
SOMERS POINT
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph T. McCarrie, Jr
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles W. Falkenstein
|Republican
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl Peter Keiffenheim
|Republican
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.