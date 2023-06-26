Take in your loose objects, keep your devices charged during the p.m. hours in case of a power outage and have a safe place to hide in the small chance of a tornado.

Thunderstorms will move through New Jersey on Monday, possibly becoming severe.

While the potential for a shower or storm will be around at any point in the day, the main time for concern of severe weather will be between 4 and 9 p.m. Monday.

Isolated thunderstorms should move from south to north first within this time frame. If there was to be a tornado, it would be during this time.

Then, a west to east moving line of storms threatens to pass after. That would mainly bring damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

We’ve talked about this threat since Friday. On Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a “slight” risk — level two of five — for severe weather here. That usually happens in the Deep South or Great Plains, not South Jersey. So, it just shows the potential for significant weather.

The biggest concern will be damaging winds and power outages. Straight-line winds of more than 60 mph can knock out small trees and large tree branches.

Right under that on the list of concerns will be flooding rains. As you know, it was humid over the weekend. That will continue Monday (and the rest of the week). With southerly winds, we’ll tap into plenty of moisture that could fall in sheets to the ground.

Areas of roadway flooding will be possible. Stream and creek flooding cannot be ruled out either. A quick inch could fall in a half-hour.

The next concern would be hail. Isolated large hail that could cause damage will be possible. More than likely, it would be the small hail we typically see here. Move your cars inside if you can, to be safe.

Finally, my lowest but most destructive concern would be the tornado potential. The leading edge of this line could have rotation. I’m more concerned about the winds than a tornado, but it is a potential threat.

Have a tornado plan in place. The lowest floor possible in the center of your building and away from windows is best.

At the very least, Monday will be a stormy day with sub-severe weather. Pockets of rain will fall through the morning commute.

After 9 a.m., the more showers there are region-wide, the lesser the chance for severe weather. The more sunshine, the higher the threat.

Outdoor plans will be OK from 9 a.m. to at least 4 p.m. if you can tolerate a low risk for rain.

Otherwise, we’re in for a hot, windy day. Gusty southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will pump high temperatures well into the 80s, if not 90 degrees, inland. The heat index will be in the low 90s.

At the coast, we’ll get a bit of that cooler ocean wind. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

After that line of storms, severe or not, passes, there will be additional showers into the night. By 3 a.m. Tuesday, we should be dry. Evening temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s.

Come Tuesday morning, lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s, with that humidity around.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be about the same: Florida-like. Expect morning sun, afternoon spotty showers and storms, and plenty of humidity.

Expect at least 70% of these days to be dry. Morning will be the driest time of the day. Highs will be in the 80s inland, with 70s at the coast. For beach-goers, the threat of rip currents will be on the lower side.

