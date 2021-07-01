NJ Senate passes bill to expand outdoor alcohol consumption

TRENTON — In an effort to help bars and restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Senate unanimously passed legislation Wednesday that would expand outdoor alcohol consumption, the New Jersey Senate Democrats said Thursday.

The bill, which was sponsored by Sens. Vin Gopal and Linda Greenstein, would allow municipalities to designate outdoor, open-container areas where people can consume alcoholic beverages.

A version of the bill remains in committee in the Assembly.

Officials cited Atlantic City's approval of public consumption in its Tourism District, which took effect last summer, as a model for the rest of the state.

“Last July, legislation to allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed in designated outdoor areas of Atlantic City was signed into law, and in the months since, we have seen the positive impact this has had on our hospitality industry,” Gopal, D-Monmouth, said in a news release. “By designating certain ‘open container’ areas for individuals aged 21 and over to drink outdoors, our towns can ease law enforcement challenges and help local businesses continue to rebound as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic.”