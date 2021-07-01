NJ Senate passes bill to expand outdoor alcohol consumption

TRENTON — In an effort to help bars and restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Senate unanimously passed legislation Wednesday that would expand outdoor alcohol consumption, the New Jersey Senate Democrats said Thursday.
The bill, which was sponsored by Sens. Vin Gopal and Linda Greenstein, would allow municipalities to designate outdoor, open-container areas where people can consume alcoholic beverages.
A version of the bill remains in committee in the Assembly.
Officials cited Atlantic City's approval of public consumption in its Tourism District, which took effect last summer, as a model for the rest of the state.
ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly one year after the public consumption of alcohol became legal in the …
“Last July, legislation to allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed in designated outdoor areas of Atlantic City was signed into law, and in the months since, we have seen the positive impact this has had on our hospitality industry,” Gopal, D-Monmouth, said in a news release. “By designating certain ‘open container’ areas for individuals aged 21 and over to drink outdoors, our towns can ease law enforcement challenges and help local businesses continue to rebound as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic.”
The bill would require a municipality to adopt an ordinance after it holds a public hearing to establish the open-container areas, officials said.
The sale of alcoholic beverages in the designated areas would still be subject to statutory law, regulations and municipal ordinances.
“Restaurants and bars, many of them locally owned, were among the businesses hurt the most during the state shutdown during the worst months of the pandemic,” said Greenstein, D-Middlesex. “Through this legislation, we will enable those businesses one more outlet in which to grow their businesses and begin to recover losses suffered because of COVID-19.”
