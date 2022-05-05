NJ sees first 3,000+ COVID case count day since February, 7 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,429
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,961,425
Total number of deaths: 30,428
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,950,256
Rate of transmission: 1.2
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,674 cases, 929 deaths, 376,479 doses administered
Cape May: 10,962 cases, 255 deaths, 133,136 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,190 cases, 563 deaths, 184,129 doses administered
Ocean: 138,357 cases, 2,785 deaths, 698,127 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
