NJ school employees and child care workers to be included in COVID-19 eligibility March 15

More New Jerseyans, and specifically school employees, will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday morning during an interview with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski.

Murphy appeared on the "Morning Joe" talk show to discuss New Jersey's COVID-19 response.

"We've made a lot of progress and there's still a lot more to go," Murphy told Brzezinski.

In a Twitter post following his interview, Murphy wrote that the new eligibility would begin on March 15 and include K-12 educators and support staff, child care workers, transportation workers and additional public safety workers.

Additional eligible groups would be included over the next several weeks, Murphy said, including those who work in retail.

Murphy also told Brzezinski that getting school reopened is imperative. He said that while the vaccine is not a "magic wand," it is a "big positive factor."

Answering a question from Jonathan Lemire, Murphy said that "emphatically yes" schools could be fully open in-person by next school year.