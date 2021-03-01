NJ school employees and child care workers to be included in COVID-19 eligibility March 15

More New Jerseyans, and specifically school employees, will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday morning during an interview with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski.
Murphy appeared on the "Morning Joe" talk show to discuss New Jersey's COVID-19 response.
"We've made a lot of progress and there's still a lot more to go," Murphy told Brzezinski.
In a Twitter post following his interview, Murphy wrote that the new eligibility would begin on March 15 and include K-12 educators and support staff, child care workers, transportation workers and additional public safety workers.
Additional eligible groups would be included over the next several weeks, Murphy said, including those who work in retail.
Murphy also told Brzezinski that getting school reopened is imperative. He said that while the vaccine is not a "magic wand," it is a "big positive factor."
Answering a question from Jonathan Lemire, Murphy said that "emphatically yes" schools could be fully open in-person by next school year.
He also told Eddie Glaude Jr. that the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine that received emergency use authorization on Saturday would significantly help the state in its vaccine goals.
"This is a journey, we're not declaring any victory," Murphy said.
He said that the administration will continue to open up more of the state over the next several weeks, and he thinks several months from now "any New Jerseyan who wans a shot will get a shot."
New Jersey has set a goal to vaccinate 70% of adults here by July 4.
More information on vaccine eligibility will be shared at Murphy's 1 p.m. press conference.
This story is developing, check back for more information.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.