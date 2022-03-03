NJ reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 887
New deaths: 17
Total number of positive cases: 1,875,575
Total number of deaths: 30,014
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,745,926
Rate of transmission: 0.77
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,216 cases, 916 deaths, 369,375 doses administered
Cape May: 10,590 cases, 244 deaths, 131,331 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,310 cases, 541 deaths, 180,556 doses administered
Ocean: 134,137 cases, 2,713 deaths, 690,874 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
