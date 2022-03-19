NJ reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 696
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,889,122
Total number of deaths: 30,184
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,796,234
Rate of transmission: 0.84
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,476 cases, 921 deaths, 372,306 doses administered
Cape May: 10,633 cases, 247 deaths, 131,595 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,617 cases, 553 deaths, 181,698 doses administered
Ocean: 134,769 cases, 2,734 deaths, 692,578 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 19
Source: N.J. Department of Health
