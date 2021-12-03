 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
0 comments
top story

NJ reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

America's employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding 210,000 jobs, the lowest monthly gain in nearly a year. But Friday's report from the Labor Department also showed that the nation's unemployment rate tumbled from 4.6% to 4.2% evidence that many more people reported that they had a job. That is a historically low jobless rate though still above the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%. Overall, the November jobs figures point to a job market and an economic recovery that look resilient though under threat from a spike in inflation, shortages of workers and supplies and the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 3,966

New deaths: 14

Total number of positive cases: 1,096,450

Total number of deaths: 25,607

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,867,873

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rate of transmission: 1.15

Cases by County

Atlantic: 33,444 cases, 757 deaths, 377,120 doses administered

Cape May: 6,675 cases, 199 deaths, 141,634 doses administered

Cumberland: 19,225 cases, 455 deaths, 178,542 doses administered

Ocean: 87,623 cases, 2,241 deaths, 726,666 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 3

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A spacewalk was cancelled because of space debris. Is it becoming a real threat for astronauts?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News