 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ reports nearly 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
0 comments
top story

NJ reports nearly 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefed reporters Thursday on the latest confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. Health officials say the variant has been found in a Minnesota man who attended an anime convention in New York City in November. Officials said Thursday that the man tested positive after returning home and that his symptoms have subsided. Psaki said the man reported "mild symptoms" and public health officials, including the CDC, is currently doing contract tracing on the case.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 3,591

New deaths: 12

Total number of positive cases: 1,092,722

Total number of deaths: 25,593

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,770,257

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rate of transmission: 1.15

Cases by County

Atlantic: 33,329 cases, 757 deaths, 375,225 doses administered

Cape May: 6,653 cases, 199 deaths, 140,810 doses administered

Cumberland: 19,133 cases, 455 deaths, 177,531 doses administered

Ocean: 87,324 cases, 2,241 deaths, 722,802 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 2

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News