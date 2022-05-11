NJ reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,384
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 1,979,452
Total number of deaths: 30,465
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,966,032
Rate of transmission: 1.22
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 56,049 cases, 929 deaths, 376,838 doses administered
Cape May: 11,054 cases, 255 deaths, 133,270 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,334 cases, 563 deaths, 184,422 doses administered
Ocean: 139,277 cases, 2,793 deaths, 698,552 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 11.
Source: N.J. Department of Health
