NJ reports nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 2,471
New deaths: 20
Total number of positive cases: 1,089,151
Total number of deaths: 25,582
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,696,862
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.16
Cases by County
Atlantic: 33,232 cases, 756 deaths, 373,668 doses administered
Cape May: 6,633 cases, 199 deaths, 139,949 doses administered
Cumberland: 19,087 cases, 454 deaths, 176,593 doses administered
Ocean: 86,935 cases, 2,241 deaths, 718,787 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 1
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.