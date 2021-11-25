NJ reports nearly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 2,376
New deaths: 16
Total number of positive cases: 1,077,405
Total number of deaths: 25,500
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,498,818
Rate of transmission: 1.23
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,886 cases, 745 deaths, 369,305 doses administered
Cape May: 6,525 cases, 199 deaths, 138,511 doses administered
Cumberland: 18,912 cases, 454 deaths, 174,753 doses administered
Ocean: 85,801 cases, 2,230 deaths, 709,709 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
