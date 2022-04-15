NJ reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,990
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,920,207
Total number of deaths: 30,320
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,898,372
Rate of transmission: 1.3
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,860 cases, 924 deaths, 375,255 doses administered
Cape May: 10,753 cases, 251 deaths, 132,620 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,825 cases, 561 deaths, 183,290 doses administered
Ocean: 136,329 cases, 2,750 deaths, 696,011 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 15
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.