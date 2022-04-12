NJ reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, rate of transmission rising

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,488
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,914,050
Total number of deaths: 30,292
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,895,213
Rate of transmission: 1.29
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,783 cases, 923 deaths, 375,171 doses administered
Cape May: 10,724 cases, 249 deaths, 132,578 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,765 cases, 560 deaths, 183,253 doses administered
Ocean: 135,992 cases, 2,747 deaths, 695,847 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 12
Source: N.J. Department of Health
