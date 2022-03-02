NJ reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,176
New deaths: 22
Total number of positive cases: 1,874,696
Total number of deaths: 29,998
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,739,815
Rate of transmission: 0.78
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,200 cases, 915 deaths, 369,265 doses administered
Cape May: 10,589 cases, 244 deaths, 131,302 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,232 cases, 539 deaths, 180,439 doses administered
Ocean: 134,084 cases, 2,712 deaths, 690,662 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
