NJ reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,199
New deaths: 10
Total number of positive cases: 1,903,916
Total number of deaths: 30,258
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,874,102
Rate of transmission: 1.09
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,654 cases, 921 deaths, 374,594 doses administered
Cape May: 10,678 cases, 249 deaths, 132,344 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,710 cases, 558 deaths, 182,960 doses administered
Ocean: 135,473 cases, 2,745 deaths, 694,948 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
