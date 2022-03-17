NJ reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 996
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 1,887,451
Total number of deaths: 30,166
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,794,586
Rate of transmission: 0.84
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,454 cases, 921 deaths, 372,223 doses administered
Cape May: 10,631 cases, 246 deaths, 131,590 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,600 cases, 551 deaths, 181,642 doses administered
Ocean: 134,700 cases, 2,730 deaths, 692,510 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 17
Source: N.J. Department of Health
