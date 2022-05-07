NJ reports more than2,783 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; 1.21 rate of transmission

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,783
New deaths: 1
Total number of positive cases: 1,970,847
Total number of deaths: 30,442
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,956,063*
Rate of transmission: 1.21
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,871 cases, 929 deaths, 376,603* doses administered
Cape May: 11,007 cases, 255 deaths, 133,196* doses administered
Cumberland: 33,262 cases, 563 deaths, 184,249* doses administered
Ocean: 138,874 cases, 2,789 deaths, 698,227* doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 4 p.m. May 8.
*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.