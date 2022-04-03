NJ reports more than 750 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, rate of transmission rising

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 754
New deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases: 1,902,730
Total number of deaths: 30,253
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,868,617
Rate of transmission: 1.09
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,646 cases, 921 deaths, 374,451 doses administered
Cape May: 10,672 cases, 249 deaths, 132,284 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,705 cases, 558 deaths, 182,826 doses administered
Ocean: 135,409 cases, 2,744 deaths, 694,835 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
