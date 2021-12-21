 Skip to main content
NJ reports more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths
NJ reports more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths

Some restrictions have returned to the South Korean capital, starting on Saturday and lasting until to January 2, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 6,840

New deaths: 34

Total number of positive cases: 1,177,197

Total number of deaths: 25,920

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,833,404

Rate of transmission: 1.21

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 35,577 cases, 761 deaths, 346,724 doses administered

Cape May: 7,201 cases, 206 deaths, 125,789 doses administered

Cumberland: 20,529 cases, 467 deaths, 166,716 doses administered

Ocean: 93,483 cases, 2,283 deaths, 657,168 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 21

Source: N.J. Department of Health

