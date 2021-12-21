NJ reports more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 6,840
New deaths: 34
Total number of positive cases: 1,177,197
Total number of deaths: 25,920
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,833,404
Rate of transmission: 1.21
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 35,577 cases, 761 deaths, 346,724 doses administered
Cape May: 7,201 cases, 206 deaths, 125,789 doses administered
Cumberland: 20,529 cases, 467 deaths, 166,716 doses administered
Ocean: 93,483 cases, 2,283 deaths, 657,168 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.