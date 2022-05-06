NJ reports more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,387
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 1,964,833
Total number of deaths: 30,436
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,956,063
Rate of transmission: 1.2
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,737 cases, 929 deaths, 376,603 doses administered
Cape May: 10,977 cases, 255 deaths, 133,196 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,207 cases, 563 deaths, 184,249 doses administered
Ocean: 138,548 cases, 2,787 deaths, 698,227 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 6
Source: N.J. Department of Health
