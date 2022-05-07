NJ reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,243
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 1,968,058
Total number of deaths: 30,441
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,956,063
Rate of transmission: 1.21
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,811 cases, 929 deaths, 376,603 doses administered
Cape May: 11,001 cases, 255 deaths, 133,196 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,241 cases, 563 deaths, 184,249 doses administered
Ocean: 138,734 cases, 2,789 deaths, 698,227 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 7
Source: N.J. Department of Health
