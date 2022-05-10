NJ reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,083
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 1,975,972
Total number of deaths: 30,451
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,963,398
Rate of transmission: 1.24
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,981 cases, 928 deaths, 376,768 doses administered
Cape May: 11,041 cases, 255 deaths, 133,251 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,299 cases, 563 deaths, 184,389 doses administered
Ocean: 139,129 cases, 2,789 deaths, 698,411 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 10.
Source: N.J. Department of Health
