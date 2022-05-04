NJ reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,729
New deaths: 12
Total number of positive cases: 1,957,938
Total number of deaths: 30,421
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,947,465
Rate of transmission: 1.18
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,598 cases, 929 deaths, 376,459 doses administered
Cape May: 10,941 cases, 255 deaths, 133,122 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,156 cases, 562 deaths, 184,083 doses administered
Ocean: 138,176 cases, 2,784 deaths, 698,027 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
