NJ reports more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,633
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 1,946,093
Total number of deaths: 30,391
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,935,905
Rate of transmission: 1.12
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,357 cases, 926 deaths, 376,264 doses administered
Cape May: 10,888 cases, 255 deaths, 132,949 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,049 cases, 562 deaths, 183,923 doses administered
Ocean: 137,501 cases, 2,770 deaths, 697,539 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
