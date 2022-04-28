NJ reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,571
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,943,471
Total number of deaths: 30,389
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,933,552
Rate of transmission: 1.11
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,316 cases, 925 deaths, 376,209 doses administered
Cape May: 10,867 cases, 255 deaths, 132,920 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,020 cases, 562 deaths, 183,885 doses administered
Ocean: 137,401 cases, 2,769 deaths, 697,467 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
