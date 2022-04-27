NJ reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,452
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 1,940,928
Total number of deaths: 30,382
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,930,450
Rate of transmission: 1.1
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,265 cases, 925 deaths, 376,143 doses administered
Cape May: 10,850 cases, 255 deaths, 132,897 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,989 cases, 562 deaths, 183,857 doses administered
Ocean: 137,266 cases, 2,769 deaths, 697,354 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 27
Source: N.J. Department of Health
