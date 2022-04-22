NJ reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,321
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 1,932,039
Total number of deaths: 30,353
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,920,535
Rate of transmission: 1.16
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,083 cases, 922 deaths, 375,983 doses administered
Cape May: 10,808 cases, 253 deaths, 132,828 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,922 cases, 561 deaths, 183,628 doses administered
Ocean: 136,863 cases, 2,758 deaths, 697,035 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 22
Source: N.J. Department of Health
