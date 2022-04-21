NJ reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,369
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,929,717
Total number of deaths: 30,345
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,918,641
Rate of transmission: 1.21
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,043 cases, 922 deaths, 375,902 doses administered
Cape May: 10,795 cases, 253 deaths, 132,816 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,903 cases, 561 deaths, 183,596 doses administered
Ocean: 136,772 cases, 2,755 deaths, 697,010 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
