NJ reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,154
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 1,934,179
Total number of deaths: 30,356
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,920,535
Rate of transmission: 1.16
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,135 cases, 923 deaths, 375,983 doses administered
Cape May: 10,824 cases, 253 deaths, 132,828 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,960 cases, 562 deaths, 183,628 doses administered
Ocean: 136,948 cases, 2,760 deaths, 697,035 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
