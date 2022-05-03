NJ reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,923
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 1,955,222
Total number of deaths: 30,409
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,944,957
Rate of transmission: 1.18
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,549 cases, 926 deaths, 376,351 doses administered
Cape May: 10,935 cases, 255 deaths, 133,055 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,132 cases, 562 deaths, 184,042 doses administered
Ocean: 138,053 cases, 2,776 deaths, 697,901 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
